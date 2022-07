World Athletics Championships: இறுதிப் போட்டிக்குத் தகுதி பெறும் முதல் இந்தியர் முரளி ஸ்ரீசங்கர்!

𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠!



Murali Sreeshankar of 🇮🇳 makes his way into the medal round of the men's long jump with an effort of 8.00m in the qualification.



Meanwhile, Jeswin Aldrin and Muhammed Anees fail to make the cut.#WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/xvIXAfR4v5