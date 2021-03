பி.டி.உஷாவின் சாதனையை முறியடித்த தனலட்சுமி... யார் இந்த தடகள சென்சேஷன்?!

Record Alert! With this blazing run in 200m Heat, TN's S. Dhanalakshmi (23.26s) shatters @PTUshaOfficial's Federation Cup record (23.30s) set in 1998. Olympic cutoff: 22.80. Now, Dhana is hot favourite to complete a sprint double. 📹-- @afiindia pic.twitter.com/wL8v05nu6o