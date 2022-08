India at CWG: Day 5 Live Updates: இறுதிப்போட்டிக்குத் தகுதி பெற்ற முரளி ஸ்ரீசங்கர்!

Watch #TeamIndia🇮🇳 rewrite history in #LawnBowl at @birminghamcg22 today 🔥🔥



Join us in cheering on the Women's Team for Women's Four Final on 2 Aug, starting 4:15 PM onwards



Come on, let's #Cheer4India @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @SonySportsNetwk @CGI_Bghm pic.twitter.com/pqUfF7zxQw