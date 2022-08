India at CWG, Day 2 - Highlights: தங்கம் வென்றார் மீராபாய் சானு! ஒரே நாளில் இந்தியாவிற்கு பளுதூக்குதுலில் 4 பதக்கங்கள்!

#Tokyo2020 Olympics 🥉 medalist @LovlinaBorgohai 🥊starts off her campaign with a win against New Zealand's Ariane by Unanimous Decision in her round of 16 bout! 🔥



All the best girl for rest of the competition! Let’s go for GOLD in @Birmingham22#Cheer4India #IndiaTaiyaarHai pic.twitter.com/XmjY3p2vvI