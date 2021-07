பாலஸ்தீனத்துக்கு ஆதரவு... இஸ்ரேல் உடனான போட்டியை புறக்கணித்த ஜூடோ வீரர்!

#Tokyo2020 #Judo



Protest #Olympics: After Algeria's Fethi Nourine, it's the turn for Sudan's Mohamed Abdalrasool to not turn up for the bout against Israel's Tohar Butbul. "The Palestinian cause is bigger than all of this," Nourine said then.



LIVE: https://t.co/lUZm0kHfeM pic.twitter.com/msDbOOfRpd