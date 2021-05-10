A `TT’ shot injected at the right time! Thomas Tuchel’s appointment and the rejuvenation of Chelsea!

It was a routine injury that happens every 3-4 years and Roman Abramovich didn’t want to use the usual Guus Hiddink band-aid this time. The extent of the injury was not as worse as in 2016, but the impact of that would’ve been much worse. This injury was worth more than 200 million USD and they couldn't dive again into the market to cover that up. The defensive mechanism that made them the best in the past was trashed in the last 2 years and it seemed they won't survive the fall.

Chelsea wanted someone who could prevent the wound from causing a deep infection. Immediately, the Russian injected the club with a TT shot that gave them immunity from going down - Thomas Tuchel. The infection was avoided, the wound was cleaned and medicated. Now, to everyone’s surprise, Chelsea is fit and running, running like they never did before!