Not just Victories & Clean sheets, Thomas Tuchel is bringing back Chelsea's Identity!

The whole world might blame, the Wengers and Rodgers would criticise, the entire fraternity may complain. But, No Blue will bother any of that. Every Chelsea fan would be proud of the way Chelsea has played. The way they stood rock-solid in the back and thwarted the likes of Thierry Henry to the likes of Robin Van Persie, that’s football of a different colour. Any fan who blamed Chelsea for their playing style would have prayed for their team to defend like the Blues, at least once in his/her life. That was the solidity they showed over a decade after the Russian Millionaire’s jet landed in London. But in the last few years, Chelsea fans themselves were praying for their team to defend like Chelsea.