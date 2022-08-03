Sunil Chhetri: The driving factor of Indian Football!

Sunil Chhetri is the only Indian player who played in Asia, Europe, and North America. He played a short stint for the Kansas City Wizards of the Major League Soccer (MLS). Chhetri also signed a deal with Sporting Lisbon and represented the club’s reserve team in the Segunda Liga. He signed a three-year contract with Queen's Park Rangers. Sunil Chhetri is the third on the list with the most number of goals scored by an active International player and fifth on the overall list. He equalised Hungarian star Ferenc Puskas and was just behind Leo Messi. "I won’t let Sunil go until he scores 100 goals," says Indian National coach Igor Stimac. The quote at the beginning perfectly suits Sunil Chhetri's life and his career. Sunil Chettri turns 38 today. He ages like wine and gets better day by day. Happy birthday, legend!