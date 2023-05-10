Published:Updated:

CSK Practise: களத்தில் தோனி மகள்; மொயின் அலி மகன் பௌலிங்; உத்தப்பா மகன் பேட்டிங்!|Photo Album

வி.சதிஷ்குமார்

நேற்று CSK வீரர்கள் சேப்பாக்கத்தில் குழந்தைகளுடன் பயிற்சி செய்தனர்

  • 1/23
  • 2/23
  • 3/23
  • 4/23
  • 5/23
  • 6/23

    dhoni and daughter

  • 7/23

    dhoni and daughter

  • 8/23

    dhoni and daughter

  • 9/23

    dhoni and daughter

  • 10/23

    dhoni daughter

  • 11/23

    uthappa son

  • 12/23

    moeen ali and son

  • 13/23

    uthappa son

  • 14/23
  • 15/23

    uthappa son

  • 16/23
  • 17/23

    moeen ali son

  • 18/23
  • 19/23

    moeen ali son

  • 20/23
  • 21/23
  • 22/23
  • 23/23
