Border Gavaskar Trophy: கோலி - ஜான்சன் ஸ்லெட்ஜ்ஜிங்கும்; ஸ்மித்தின் தீரமும் - பரபர இன்னிங்ஸ்கள்!

Steve Waugh once said "If you get Dravid, great. If you get Sachin, brilliant. If you get VVS, it's a miracle".



When this praise comes from Tugga, it has to "Very Very Special"@VVSLaxman281 & his 2️⃣8️⃣1️⃣

A story of grit, determination, class & elegance.❤️pic.twitter.com/uUcEkLAnFX