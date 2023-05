GTvsDC: "இது பௌலர்களின் கேமும்தான்!" - துவம்சம் செய்த ஷமி, விட்டுக்கொடுக்காமல் மிரட்டிய வார்னர் படை!

Deception at its best! 👊🏻



What a ball that from @ImIshant 🔥🔥#GT have lost four wickets now and this is turning out to be a tricky chase!



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/VQGP7wSZAj #TATAIPL | #GTvDC pic.twitter.com/j7IlC7vf0X