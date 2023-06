ஒலிம்பிக்ஸ் தடம்; அர்ஜுனா விருது; ஆசிய அளவில் முதல் பதக்கம்; சாதிக்கும் தமிழர் பவானி தேவி!

𝐌𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐒 𝐠𝐄𝐀𝐓 𝐁𝐘 𝐁𝐇𝐀𝐕𝐀𝐍𝐈✨️



Our ace sabre 🤺 @IamBhavaniDevi scripts history at the 2023 Senior Asian Championships to win 🇮🇳's 𝑭𝑰𝑹𝑺𝑻 𝑬𝑽𝑬𝑹 𝑴𝑬𝑫𝑨𝑳 at the continental event🔥



The phenomenal effort by #TOPScheme fencer to emerge victorious… pic.twitter.com/C4IXursyxx