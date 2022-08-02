Harry Kane: The Man, The Myth, The Legend!

England had an excellent qualification campaign for Euro 2020, finishing top of the table with 21 points from eight games. The Three Lions were free-scoring against their Group A opposition, and Kane contributed 12 times to a total goal tally of 37. He scored in every single game during the qualification process, becoming the first Englishman to do so. He also equalled the record for most goals scored for England in a calendar year, which dates back to George Hilsdon in 1908 and Dixie Dean in 1927.

As of now, Harry Kane is just three goals behind Wayne Rooney to become the England National team’s all time highest goal scorer (53). Harry Kane, one of the best player England has ever produced celebrated his 29th birthday a few days back. Wish him all success in upcoming years!