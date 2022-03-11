Mithali at No.3 is the Solution. But, Someone in the team doesn't approve of this!

India has played only 2 matches in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, but the discussion and debates over the team's performance are immense. The management is facing criticism for the decisions they've made in these games. One defeat (that too against the home team) shouldn't put the team under the scanner like this. But, the manner of the defeat is what is hurting. The thinking process behind crucial decisions and the lack of hope on the think tank has brought us to this juncture.

I don't want to get into the debate surrounding the decision of dropping Shafali Verma, as these decisions are debated only based on the result. So, let's zoom into the biggest problem with this current team i.e. the current batting order. Three left-handers at the top when the opposition opens with an off-spinner is very bad. You should've had a Plan B when you see 'The ICC Player of the Year' coming back to the pavilion with a strike rate of 28.57, after facing 21 balls.